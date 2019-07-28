عربي | كوردى


Iran's consul general warns pilgrims against illegal entry into Iraq

2019/07/28 | 21:50
Iran’s

consul general in the Iraqi city of Karbala has warned Iranian pilgrims against

illegal entry into Iraq during the Arba’een rituals.On Sunday, Mirmasoud Hosseinian called on Iranian pilgrims to

observe Iraqi rules and regulations while visiting the holy shrine of Imam

Hussein during Arba’een ceremonies. “Given the sensitivities

of the Iraqi government for entry of nationals of other countries to this

country, entering into Iraq without any registration of passport is considered

illegal and in this case, violators of this rule would be subject to at least

three-year imprisonment.”For this purpose, Iranian pilgrims are required to stamp their

passport to the entry and exit seal of both countries in order to prevent from

further problems, he emphasized.Arba’een pilgrimage, aka Arba’een trek, is a characteristic

spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Iranians along with other

nationals participate. The long treks will be destined to Karbala, where Imam

Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following

martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on

Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).



