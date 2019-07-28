Iran's consul general warns pilgrims against illegal entry into Iraq

2019/07/28 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran’s
consul general in the Iraqi city of Karbala has warned Iranian pilgrims against
illegal entry into Iraq during the Arba’een rituals.On Sunday, Mirmasoud Hosseinian called on Iranian pilgrims to
observe Iraqi rules and regulations while visiting the holy shrine of Imam
Hussein during Arba’een ceremonies. “Given the sensitivities
of the Iraqi government for entry of nationals of other countries to this
country, entering into Iraq without any registration of passport is considered
illegal and in this case, violators of this rule would be subject to at least
three-year imprisonment.”For this purpose, Iranian pilgrims are required to stamp their
passport to the entry and exit seal of both countries in order to prevent from
further problems, he emphasized.Arba’een pilgrimage, aka Arba’een trek, is a characteristic
spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Iranians along with other
nationals participate. The long treks will be destined to Karbala, where Imam
Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following
martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on
Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).
