2023-12-14 18:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A team of veterinary surgeons in Iraq's southern governorate of Dhi Qar managed to successfully saved the life of a chicken suffering from an unusual and life-threatening condition on Thursday.

The drama unfolded when a concerned citizen from al-Shatra district rushed a sick chicken to local veterinary clinic. The bird presented with a swollen neck, specifically around the crop area, and multiple episodes of malodorous vomiting.

"Initial attempts to empty the chicken's crop non-invasively proved unsuccessful," explained Dr. Fallah al-Zeidi, head of the veterinary team. "Given the severity of the symptoms and the potential for further complications, we opted -honoring the owner's wish- for an exploratory surgery to determine the cause of the swelling."

The surgery revealed a surprising culprit: a large quantity of undigested mash, a common feed for poultry. The excessive intake of mash had caused the crop to distend abnormally, compromising the chicken's breathing.

"Chickens rely on ingested gravel to aid digestion," Dr. al-Zeidi explained. "However, in this instance, the chicken appears to have consumed an insufficient amount, leading to the observed gastrointestinal distress and near-fatal bloat."

The surgeons successfully removed the impacted mash and restored the chicken's breathing. The bird made a full recovery and is expected to return to the coop soon.