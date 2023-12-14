Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › DIC to provide Interior Ministry with locally produced drones

DIC to provide Interior Ministry with locally produced drones

DIC to provide Interior Ministry with locally produced drones
DIC to provide Interior Ministry with locally produced drones
2023-12-14 18:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, issued a decision on Thursday to strike a deal with the Defense Industries Commission (DIC) to purchase drones. The Iraqi Ministry of Interior mentioned in a statement that Al-Shammari chaired a meeting of the armament committee during which a few subjects were covered, such […]

The post DIC to provide Interior Ministry with locally produced drones appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links