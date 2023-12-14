2023-12-14 18:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, issued a decision on Thursday to strike a deal with the Defense Industries Commission (DIC) to purchase drones. The Iraqi Ministry of Interior mentioned in a statement that Al-Shammari chaired a meeting of the armament committee during which a few subjects were covered, such […]

The post DIC to provide Interior Ministry with locally produced drones appeared first on Iraqi News.