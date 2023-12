Maj. Gen. Rasoul announces the arrest of several perpetrators of U.S. Embassy attack and INSS headquarters

Maj. Gen. Rasoul announces the arrest of several perpetrators of U.S. Embassy attack and INSS headquarters

2023-12-14 19:15:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Maj. Gen. Rasoul announces the arrest of several perpetrators of U.S. Embassy attack and INSS headquarters