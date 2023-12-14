Political and tribal controversy in Khanaqin amidst deputy speaker's electoral promotion

2023-12-14 19:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Political and tribal controversies escalated in Khanaqin of Diyala Governorate. Demonstrators flocked the streets with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi visiting the region to promote his electoral list for the upcoming local elections.

The visit led to intense demonstrations, with accusations and counter-accusations among political and tribal figures.

Sheikh Sajjad Al-Arkawazi, a cleric, told Shafaq News Agency that residents of the Al-Arkawaziyah area and other components protested against Al-Mandalawi's promotion of the "Al-Asas Alliance candidate," Osama Ahmed.

Al-Arkawazi accused Ahmed of displacing 32 Kurdish families, falsely accusing them of crimes, and extorting money from them. He labeled Al-Mandalawi's list as "totally rejected" and boycotted in all areas of Khanaqin, alleging it confiscates the Kurdish component and minorities.

In response, Al-Asas Alliance candidate Osama Ahmed denied all accusations, dismissing them as "slanders and baseless lies." He countered that those accusing him were involved in a murder case, and the security services pursued them.

Ahmed defended his candidacy and emphasized that the accusations were an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Deputy Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi heads the Al-Asas Alliance list, comprising 30 candidates in Diyala. The controversy reflects the charged atmosphere leading up to the local elections, highlighting tensions between political and tribal factions in Khanaqin.

The elections, scheduled for Monday, December 18, will be held in all of Iraq's governorates except the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.