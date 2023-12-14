KDP backs candidate for Faili Kurds' quota seat in Baghdad provincial council

2023-12-14 20:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) declared its support for the candidacy of Azad Akbar Yar Karam for the Faili Kurds' "Quta" seat in the Baghdad Provincial Council.

Ashwaq Al-Jaf, the KDP's official of the Baghdad branch, told Shafaq News Agency that the Party supports the "Al-Taakhi" list for the Faili Kurds' quota seat because of the "significant role played by Faili Kurds in establishing the Party and their historical importance in various fields."

Al-Jaf explained that the Party's endorsement aims to enable the candidate to secure the quota seat in the Baghdad Provincial Council, ensuring representation for the Faili Kurds and addressing the challenges faced by Kurdish communities in the region.

The elections, scheduled for Monday, December 18, will be held in all of Iraq's governorates except the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.