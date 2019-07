Iraq bracing up for West Asian Football Championship

2019/07/28 | 21:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi security authorities have set out a water-tightsecurity plan to play host to 2019 West Asian Football Federation Championship,the most important event to be organized by Iraq since an anti-terror war wasover.The Asian event, due between July 30 and August 14, willattract the national football teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan,Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, in addition to Iraq.Matches are to be played at two stadiums; KarbalaInternational Stadium in Karbala Governorate, south of Baghdad, and FransoHariri Stadium in Irbil Governorate, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region.Unlike the security situation in other Iraqi governorates,the governorates of Karbala and Irbil have been enjoying better securityconditions since 2003.In Irbil, where the Kuwaiti football squad will stay,security authorities have already imposed strict security measures in order toensure safe and smooth matches there, Irbil police spokesman Hoker Azeez toldKUNA.Civil defense forces are to be deployed in the governorate'smain streets, markets and places where the participating teams and fans couldvisit, the spokesman stressed.But, policemen and Kurdish forces will be responsible forsecuring Franso Hariri Stadium where the games of Group B will take place,Azeez pointed out.The accommodations of participating Arab delegations in Irbilwill be tightly guarded, the police spokesman reassured.Concerning security in Karbala, police spokesman Colonel AlaaAl-Ghanmi said provincial security organs have approved an integrated securityplan based on providing security to all guests from the beginning to the end ofthe tournament.The security plan has been worked out under the directsupervision of Karbala police commander Major General Ahmad Ali and with theparticipation of all internal security forces.Tourist security forces will be tasked with welcoming theArab guests at Al-Najaf Airport and taking them to their accommodations inKarbala, protecting them around the clock, he said.Furthermore, a well-trained and efficient police squad willbe responsible for securing pitches and protecting fans, footballers, refereesand administrators, the spokesman emphasized.Karbala International Stadium and Franso Hariri Stadium hadhosted several recent regional and international matches.