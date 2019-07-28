عربي | كوردى


Iraq bracing up for West Asian Football Championship

2019/07/28 | 21:50
Iraqi security authorities have set out a water-tight

security plan to play host to 2019 West Asian Football Federation Championship,

the most important event to be organized by Iraq since an anti-terror war was

over.The Asian event, due between July 30 and August 14, will

attract the national football teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan,

Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, in addition to Iraq.Matches are to be played at two stadiums; Karbala

International Stadium in Karbala Governorate, south of Baghdad, and Franso

Hariri Stadium in Irbil Governorate, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region.Unlike the security situation in other Iraqi governorates,

the governorates of Karbala and Irbil have been enjoying better security

conditions since 2003.In Irbil, where the Kuwaiti football squad will stay,

security authorities have already imposed strict security measures in order to

ensure safe and smooth matches there, Irbil police spokesman Hoker Azeez told

KUNA.Civil defense forces are to be deployed in the governorate's

main streets, markets and places where the participating teams and fans could

visit, the spokesman stressed.But, policemen and Kurdish forces will be responsible for

securing Franso Hariri Stadium where the games of Group B will take place,

Azeez pointed out.The accommodations of participating Arab delegations in Irbil

will be tightly guarded, the police spokesman reassured.Concerning security in Karbala, police spokesman Colonel Alaa

Al-Ghanmi said provincial security organs have approved an integrated security

plan based on providing security to all guests from the beginning to the end of

the tournament.The security plan has been worked out under the direct

supervision of Karbala police commander Major General Ahmad Ali and with the

participation of all internal security forces.Tourist security forces will be tasked with welcoming the

Arab guests at Al-Najaf Airport and taking them to their accommodations in

Karbala, protecting them around the clock, he said.Furthermore, a well-trained and efficient police squad will

be responsible for securing pitches and protecting fans, footballers, referees

and administrators, the spokesman emphasized.Karbala International Stadium and Franso Hariri Stadium had

hosted several recent regional and international matches.





