Perpetrators of US Embassy attack have links with security agencies

2023-12-14 20:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, announced on Thursday the arrest of a few of the perpetrators of the attack on the US Embassy and the headquarters of the National Security Service, confirming their connection to some security agencies. Rasoul mentioned in a statement that […]

