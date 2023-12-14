Iraqi artillery destroys ISIS hideouts containing solar panels

Iraq News Now

2023-12-14 23:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Directorate General of Intelligence and Security (DGIS) announced on Wednesday that security forces destroyed hideouts containing solar panels used by ISIS terrorists in the Makhoul Mountains in Salah Al-Din governorate. The DGIS mentioned in a statement that artillery brigades of the Salah Al-Din Operations Command destroyed three hideouts containing solar panels […]

