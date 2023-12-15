Baghdad to set up a million-unit residential project

2023-12-15 03:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Iraqi official revealed on Wednesday that the government is planning to set up residential complexes that will provide one million housing units, like the new city of Bismayah New City Project (BNCP). The spokesperson for the secretariat of the Iraqi council of ministers, Haider Majeed, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) […]

