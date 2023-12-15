Pioneering Progamme to Empower Women in Media

2023-12-15 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Rudaw Media Network have officially partnered to initiate a 12-month training programme to enrich women's experience in media and journalism across Iraq. Garik Hayrapetyan, Deputy Representative of UNFPA and Ako Mohammed, CEO of Rudaw Media Network, signed the agreement in Erbil, marking a significant collaboration between a media […]

