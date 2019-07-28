UK warship HMS Duncan arrives in Gulf amid Iran tanker seizure

2019/07/28 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A second Royal Navy warship has arrived in the Gulf to protect
British ships amid heightened tensions in the region.HMS
Duncan has joined frigate HMS Montrose to escort vessels sailing under the
British flag through the Strait of Hormuz.HMS
Montrose has so far accompanied 35 vessels through the strait, according to the
Ministry of Defence (MoD).Defence
Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK continued to push for a diplomatic resolution
to the situation.He
said: "Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is vital not just to
the UK, but also our international partners and allies."Merchant
ships must be free to travel lawfully and trade safely, anywhere in the
world."Mr
Wallace added the Royal Navy will continue to provide a safeguard for UK
vessels "until this is the reality".HMS
Duncan is a Type 45 Destroyer which the Royal Navy describes as "among the
most advanced warships ever built".
