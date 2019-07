UK warship HMS Duncan arrives in Gulf amid Iran tanker seizure

2019/07/28 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A second Royal Navy warship has arrived in the Gulf to protectBritish ships amid heightened tensions in the region.HMSDuncan has joined frigate HMS Montrose to escort vessels sailing under theBritish flag through the Strait of Hormuz.HMSMontrose has so far accompanied 35 vessels through the strait, according to theMinistry of Defence (MoD).DefenceSecretary Ben Wallace said the UK continued to push for a diplomatic resolutionto the situation.Hesaid: "Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is vital not just tothe UK, but also our international partners and allies."Merchantships must be free to travel lawfully and trade safely, anywhere in theworld."MrWallace added the Royal Navy will continue to provide a safeguard for UKvessels "until this is the reality".HMSDuncan is a Type 45 Destroyer which the Royal Navy describes as "among themost advanced warships ever built".