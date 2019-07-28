عربي | كوردى


UK warship HMS Duncan arrives in Gulf amid Iran tanker seizure

2019/07/28 | 22:25
A second Royal Navy warship has arrived in the Gulf to protect

British ships amid heightened tensions in the region.HMS

Duncan has joined frigate HMS Montrose to escort vessels sailing under the

British flag through the Strait of Hormuz.HMS

Montrose has so far accompanied 35 vessels through the strait, according to the

Ministry of Defence (MoD).Defence

Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK continued to push for a diplomatic resolution

to the situation.He

said: "Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is vital not just to

the UK, but also our international partners and allies."Merchant

ships must be free to travel lawfully and trade safely, anywhere in the

world."Mr

Wallace added the Royal Navy will continue to provide a safeguard for UK

vessels "until this is the reality".HMS

Duncan is a Type 45 Destroyer which the Royal Navy describes as "among the

most advanced warships ever built".



