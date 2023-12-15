Iraqi presidency supports gvt measures to prevent targeting diplomatic missions

2023-12-15 12:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Media Department of the Iraqi Presidency announced its support, on Friday, for governmental measures aimed at preventing the targeting of diplomatic missions and Iraqi government institutions.

In a statement today, the Presidency declared its full endorsement of the actions taken by the government to enforce security and stability, "preventing unlawful activities targeting diplomatic missions and Iraqi government institutions, which aim to destabilize the country, violate Iraq's sovereignty, and tarnish its image internationally."

The statement affirmed the Presidency's support for recent security measures and plans, including holding accountable all security forces responsible "for the breach that occurred in the region where the attack took place."

Following the targeting of the American Embassy in Baghdad, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, decided to initiate investigations into officers and members involved in the incident, and ordered the replacement of the Presidential Brigade with a Special Operations Brigade responsible for the affected area.

The US embassy situated in the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad was subjected to a missile attack on the early hours of Friday, causing no human casualties. Similarly, the National Security headquarters in Baghdad was assaulted by unlawful groups, as reported by the National Security Agency.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool Abdullah, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced on Thursday, December 14, the arrest of individuals connected to the rocket attack targeting the American Embassy and the Iraqi National Security Agency's building in Baghdad. Some of those detained were allegedly associated with security agencies.