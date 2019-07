Talks held in Vienna to salvage Iran nuclear deal

2019/07/28 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Talks to try to save the Iran nuclear deal have been held amidrising tensions over tankers in the Gulf.Aftermeeting officials from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in Vienna, asenior Iranian official said the atmosphere had been "constructive".Tensionshave soared since the United States withdrew from the 2015 accord last year andreimposed sanctions.Inrecent weeks, Iran and Britain have seized a tanker each - putting furtherpressure on the 2015 accord.Iranhas also admitted breaching restrictions on its production of enriched uranium,used to make reactor fuel but also potentially nuclear bombs.