Talks held in Vienna to salvage Iran nuclear deal

2019/07/28 | 22:25
Talks to try to save the Iran nuclear deal have been held amid

rising tensions over tankers in the Gulf.After

meeting officials from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in Vienna, a

senior Iranian official said the atmosphere had been "constructive".Tensions

have soared since the United States withdrew from the 2015 accord last year and

reimposed sanctions.In

recent weeks, Iran and Britain have seized a tanker each - putting further

pressure on the 2015 accord.Iran

has also admitted breaching restrictions on its production of enriched uranium,

used to make reactor fuel but also potentially nuclear bombs.



