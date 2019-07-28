Talks held in Vienna to salvage Iran nuclear deal

2019/07/28 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Talks to try to save the Iran nuclear deal have been held amid
rising tensions over tankers in the Gulf.After
meeting officials from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in Vienna, a
senior Iranian official said the atmosphere had been "constructive".Tensions
have soared since the United States withdrew from the 2015 accord last year and
reimposed sanctions.In
recent weeks, Iran and Britain have seized a tanker each - putting further
pressure on the 2015 accord.Iran
has also admitted breaching restrictions on its production of enriched uranium,
used to make reactor fuel but also potentially nuclear bombs.
Talks to try to save the Iran nuclear deal have been held amid
rising tensions over tankers in the Gulf.After
meeting officials from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in Vienna, a
senior Iranian official said the atmosphere had been "constructive".Tensions
have soared since the United States withdrew from the 2015 accord last year and
reimposed sanctions.In
recent weeks, Iran and Britain have seized a tanker each - putting further
pressure on the 2015 accord.Iran
has also admitted breaching restrictions on its production of enriched uranium,
used to make reactor fuel but also potentially nuclear bombs.