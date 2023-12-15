Duhok concludes preparations for special voting

2023-12-15 14:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Director of the Office of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Duhok governorate, Khalid Abbas, announced on Friday the completion of all preparations for the election day for the Provincial and District Councils for the year 2023. He noted that more than 50,000 displaced individuals are eligible to vote.

During a press conference today, Abbas stated that the preparations for the Provincial Council elections in Duhok have been completed. Over 54,000 displaced individuals from the Sinjar district, residing in Duhok camps, are set to participate.

He added that according to the Media and Communications Authority statement, media outlets and candidates must adhere to the 'electoral silence' decision starting today. This measure aims to ensure a smooth and problem-free process for tomorrow's special voting without any disruptions.

Abbas also emphasized that compliance applies to the candidates who would face legal penalties under Law No. (4) of 2019 if they breach the electoral silence decision.

He mentioned the establishment of 34 polling stations in Duhok to facilitate the displaced individuals in casting their votes. These polling stations, totaling 34, comprise 131 voting booths, enabling over 54,000 people to exercise their voting rights.

Furthermore, it was previously announced by Major General Tariq Ahmad, the Director-General of the Police Directorate in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on the tenth of December of the current month, that KRI is not involved in the Provincial Council elections. However, displaced individuals in KRI will cast their votes on the election day in the cities where they are present."