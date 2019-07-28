Iran says meeting with parties to nuclear deal 'constructive'

2019/07/28 | 23:00
An emergency meeting with parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal
was constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehran will continue to
reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, Iranian
official Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.“The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I
cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of
commitments,” Araqchi, the senior Iranian nuclear negotiator, told reporters
after the meeting in Vienna.Parties to the agreement -
Britain, Germany and France plus Russia and China - met Iranian officials for
talks called in response to an escalation in tensions between Iran and the West
that included confrontations at sea and Tehran’s breaches of the nuclear
accord.
