Iran says meeting with parties to nuclear deal 'constructive'

2019/07/28 | 23:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An emergency meeting with parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear dealwas constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehran will continue toreduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, Iranianofficial Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.“The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. Icannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots ofcommitments,” Araqchi, the senior Iranian nuclear negotiator, told reportersafter the meeting in Vienna.Parties to the agreement -Britain, Germany and France plus Russia and China - met Iranian officials fortalks called in response to an escalation in tensions between Iran and the Westthat included confrontations at sea and Tehran’s breaches of the nuclearaccord.