Saudi King hosts 2,000 Yemenis in Haj

2019/07/28 | 23:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saudi KingSalman Abdul Aziz has ordered hosting for the Haj 2,000 members of families ofYemeni soldiers and resistance fighters killed in battles in their country, aSaudi government minister has said.Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab military alliance fightingYemen’s Iran-allied Al Houthi militants in support of the internationallyrecognised government there.Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Shaikh saidthat the royal gesture reflects the Saudi monarch’s continued care for theYemenis.“This generous gesture comes in appreciation of the heroicsacrifices made by the martyrs and in recognition of their defence of religion,the unity of Yemen and its territorial integrity,” the minister added,according to the official Saudi news agency. In recent weeks, the Saudi kinghas hosted thousands of Muslims from different parts of the world to performthe Haj.