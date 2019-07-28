عربي | كوردى


Saudi King hosts 2,000 Yemenis in Haj

2019/07/28 | 23:00
Saudi King

Salman Abdul Aziz has ordered hosting for the Haj 2,000 members of families of

Yemeni soldiers and resistance fighters killed in battles in their country, a

Saudi government minister has said.Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab military alliance fighting

Yemen’s Iran-allied Al Houthi militants in support of the internationally

recognised government there.Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Shaikh said

that the royal gesture reflects the Saudi monarch’s continued care for the

Yemenis.“This generous gesture comes in appreciation of the heroic

sacrifices made by the martyrs and in recognition of their defence of religion,

the unity of Yemen and its territorial integrity,” the minister added,

according to the official Saudi news agency. In recent weeks, the Saudi king

has hosted thousands of Muslims from different parts of the world to perform

the Haj.



