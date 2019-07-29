Rouhani claims Britain's seizure of Iranian oil tanker illegal

2019/07/29 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was
illegal and will be detrimental for Britain, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani
said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website.British forces captured an
Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions
on Syria. On July 19, Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the
Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments.
