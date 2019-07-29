عربي | كوردى


Rouhani claims Britain's seizure of Iranian oil tanker illegal

2019/07/29 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was

illegal and will be detrimental for Britain, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani

said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website.British forces captured an

Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions

on Syria. On July 19, Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the

Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments.



