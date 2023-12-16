President Barzani mourns the death of Abdullah Qalati

2023-12-16 00:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed his condolences on Friday for the departure of the religious figure, Abdullah Qalati.

In a presidential statement, Barzani stated, "I offer my condolences to the family of the prominent religious figure in the Kurdistan Region, Sheikh Abdullah Qalati, and I mourn with the religious men in Kurdistan, sharing their sorrow."

"The late Sheikh devoted a significant portion of his life to serving knowledge and the religious sphere. I pray that God grants him mercy and provides patience and solace to everyone affected", he added.

The Islamic Scholars Union in Kurdistan had earlier announced the passing of the religious scholar and Kurdish national figure, Mulla Abdullah Qalati, after a struggle with illness on this Friday.