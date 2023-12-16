Flights halted in Baghdad, Erbil airport due to poor weather conditions
2023-12-16 00:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The management of Baghdad International Airport suspended flights on Friday due to adverse weather conditions, leading to poor visibility.
Shafaq News Agency learned that air traffic at Baghdad International Airport has temporarily ceased due to poor weather conditions and visibility dropping to 250 meters.
Earlier on Friday, the administration of Erbil International Airport also announced the suspension of flight operations at the airport due to unfavorable weather conditions.