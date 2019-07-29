Rouhani claims Britain's seizure of Iranian oil tanker 'illegal'

2019/07/29 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain’s
seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was illegal and will be
detrimental for Britain, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday,
according to the official presidency website.British
forces captured an Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of
violating sanctions on Syria. On July 19, Iranian commandos seized a
British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important
waterway for oil shipments.
