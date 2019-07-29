عربي | كوردى


Rouhani claims Britain's seizure of Iranian oil tanker 'illegal'

2019/07/29 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain’s

seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was illegal and will be

detrimental for Britain, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday,

according to the official presidency website.British

forces captured an Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of

violating sanctions on Syria. On July 19, Iranian commandos seized a

British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important

waterway for oil shipments.



