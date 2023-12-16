Basra Crude Records Slight Weekly Losses Amidst Global Oil Price Fluctuations

2023-12-16 11:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra crude experienced weekly losses following fluctuations in global oil prices, which saw gains towards the end of the week after seven consecutive losses.

Basra Heavy crude concluded its last session on Friday with a $2.13 increase, reaching $73.12, resulting in a weekly loss of $1.65 or 2.21%. Similarly, Basra Intermediate crude closed with a $2.13 increase at $75.67 but recorded weekly losses of 52 cents, equivalent to 0.69%.