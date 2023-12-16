Election campaign violations impact the environment in Iraqi cities

2023-12-16 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Green Iraq Environmental Observatory confirmed on Saturday that some candidates in the Provincial Council elections committed violations against the instructions issued by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and city municipalities aimed at preserving the environment. Baghdad and Nineveh were cited as the cities most environmentally affected by these campaign breaches.

The Observatory indicated that "monitoring teams and reporting volunteers across 15 governorates confirmed that every governorate, without exception, recorded environmental violations since the start of the election campaign," deeming "these violations a breach of the instructions set by IHEC and city municipalities to protect the environment and prevent its disturbance due to electoral propaganda."

The environmental observatory highlighted that "the prominent violations include encroachments on green spaces and parks without regard for the aesthetic value of these environmental areas," adding that "placing posters in ways conflicting with public taste" was observed.

"Storms and rain in the capital and other cities caused some candidates' advertisements to be torn down, leading to their scattering on the ground and defacing certain streets and parks," Green Iraq stated. "Some of these advertisements remain lying on the ground without being removed or relocated to places that do not affect pedestrian pathways."

The Observatory pointed out that "Baghdad led these transgressions, followed by Nineveh and Basra, while Babil, Wasit, and al-Muthanna were among the least offending governorates."

The Observatory urged political blocs and their candidates to "adhere to the commitment they signed to remove their advertisements during the timeframe specified by the Commission, the Municipality, and other relevant authorities to restore the views that were marred due to the proliferation of images and electoral advertisements during the past 45 days."

This morning, Saturday, polling centers across Iraq opened their doors to security forces, displaced individuals, and prisoners for the Provincial Council elections.