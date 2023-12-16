No security violations recorded in special voting for Iraq's provincial elections

2023-12-16 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Saturday that no security violations were recorded during the special voting process for Iraq's 2023 provincial and district council elections.

Brig. In a press conference, Gen. Miqdad Mirri, the SMC's spokesman stated that the voting was proceeding smoothly without disruptions.

The special voting, which includes members of the security forces, displaced persons, and prison inmates, took place at 595 electoral centers across Iraq. Some major parties, including the Sadrist movement, chose to boycott the elections.