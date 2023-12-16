Dollar prices decline in Baghdad markets, stabilize in Erbil

2023-12-16 13:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices fell in Baghdad markets on Saturday and stabilized in Erbil.

With the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening in Baghdad, the dollar recorded 155,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

In shops in local markets, the selling price reached 156,750 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price was 154,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.