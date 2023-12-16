In hope for reconstruction, Sinjar's displaced head to polling stations in Duhok

2023-12-16 13:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Thousands of displaced individuals from camps in Duhok governorate headed towards polling stations on Saturday amidst urgent appeals for humanitarian aid and reconstruction of their areas in Sinjar district.

The special voting process for the Iraqi Provincial Council elections commenced this Saturday morning, witnessing a significant turnout of displaced individuals from various camps in Duhok at the ballot boxes to select their representatives in local governments.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, one of the displaced persons named Khalaf Elias stated, "I came here to cast my vote, and I urge the winners to work on rebuilding Sinjar and providing services to the citizens so that we can return to our homes."

Meanwhile, Hussein Alu expressed, "The people of Sinjar demand security in their areas as there are lawless armed groups controlling Sinjar. We simply desire peace and to return to our regions."

Khalid Abbas, the director of Duhok’s Electoral Commission’s Office, affirmed that the registered number of displaced individuals participating in the voting exceeds 50,000.