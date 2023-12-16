CMC reports 20% decrease in electoral violations compared to 2021

2023-12-16 14:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Media and Communications Commission (CMC) announced on Saturday its assessment of media institutions on the first day of the "election silence" that commenced early Friday. They confirmed a 20% decrease in recorded violations compared to the 2021 elections, all of which were addressed.

According to the Central Media Operations Room, introduced by the CMC’s head, Ali Al-Moa’yyad, last week, monitoring operations began at 06:00 am on Friday, encompassing 124 satellite channels focused on Iraqi affairs.

Reports from the operations room indicated that 17 satellite channels violated media silence on election day, all of which were rectified, averaging a correction rate of 5.4 minutes, except for two channels that exhibited delayed responsiveness compared to the remaining 15 channels.

All the violations observed and rectified in the early hours of Friday consisted of content that was re-broadcast from the channel's programming schedule on the previous day. There were four violations within news ticker segments, two in television programs, and 11 in re-broadcast news bulletins, according to the statement.