Smooth electoral process reported in Diyala and Najaf

2023-12-16 14:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ officials said a smooth progress of the electoral process in Diyala and Najaf governorates, with no violations reported.

Razzaq Al-Assadi, the Director of Media and Mass Communications at the Karbala Electoral Commission Office, highlighted the smoothness of the special voting process in Diyala, with no technical defects in the voting machines recorded.

In Najaf, Yasser Ammar, the director of the Najaf Elections Office, reported the opening of 18 special electoral centers to participate in the 2023 provincial council elections, with 64 electoral stations receiving more than 26 thousand voters from various security forces.

The special voting, which includes members of the security forces, displaced persons, and prison inmates, took place at 595 electoral centers across Iraq.

Some major parties, including the Sadrist movement, chose to boycott the elections.