Al-Khatib: The Coming Period will See the Completion of the Joint Electrical Connecting with the Gulf States

2019/07/29 | 10:25



INA, Baghdad-







Iraq Electricity Minister, Lu’ay Al-Khatib, announced that the coming period will see the completion of the joint Electricial Connecting with the Gulf states, which will be followed by the electrical connecting with Turkey and Jordan.







Al-Khatib explained that ‘the rates of production during the last summer of 2018 had been 14,000 megawatts, still we succeeded in exceeding 19,000 megawatts despite the reception in April of the financial releases for the year 2019.



















