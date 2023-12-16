KRI President and UN Representative stress success of Iraqi local elections

2023-12-16 15:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met on Saturday and concurred on the crucial significance of the success of the Iraqi Provincial Council elections.

According to a statement released by KRI’s Presidency, the meeting involved discussions regarding the political and security situations, the upcoming Iraqi Provincial Council elections, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The statement further highlighted that both parties agreed on the pivotal importance of conducting and ensuring the success of the voting process in the Iraqi Provincial Council elections. They emphasized the significance of securing the electoral process to be held under safe and stable conditions, particularly in the areas covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

Regarding the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the statement noted positive assessments by both sides of the efforts and role of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. They expressed hope for enhancing relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the upcoming phase, aiming to resolve lingering issues constitutionally.