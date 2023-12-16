Iraq ranks seventh in Turkish real estate purchases in November

2023-12-16 15:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Iraqis ranked seventh among the countries that purchased Turkish real estate last November.

The Institute reported that house sales decreased by 61.1%, with 2342 houses in November.

Most purchased houses are in Antalya (790,) Istanbul (710,) and Mersin (316.).

The report reveals that Russians topped the list of foreign real estate buyers in Turkey during November, acquiring 737 homes. Iranians secured the second position with 234 homes, followed by Ukraine (128 homes), Kazakhstan (117 homes), and Saudi Arabia (110 homes).

Iraq, which traditionally held the top spot, now ranks seventh.