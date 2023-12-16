Iraq News Now

Iraqi leaders extend condolences on the passing of Kuwait's Emir

2023-12-16 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani and President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid expressed their condolences to Kuwait following the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah."

Al-Sudani said on the X platform, "We extend our deepest condolences to the State of Kuwait, the government, and the people on the passing of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah."

For his part, President Rashid sent a message of condolence to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the death of the former Emir.

The Kuwaiti Emiri Diwan announced the passing of Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the age of 86. Kuwaiti government announced that a statement from the Amiri Diwan would follow shortly.

The Emir's health had been described as stable by the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, just a day before his passing.

