Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi PM expresses condolences on passing of Emir of Kuwait

Iraqi PM expresses condolences on passing of Emir of Kuwait

Iraqi PM expresses condolences on passing of Emir of Kuwait
Iraqi PM expresses condolences on passing of Emir of Kuwait
2023-12-16 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani expressed his condolences on the death of Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Al-Sudani posted on X, formerly called Twitter, saying: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the brotherly State of Kuwait on the loss of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. May […]

The post Iraqi PM expresses condolences on passing of Emir of Kuwait appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links