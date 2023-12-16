Iraqi PM expresses condolences on passing of Emir of Kuwait

2023-12-16 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani expressed his condolences on the death of Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Al-Sudani posted on X, formerly called Twitter, saying: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the brotherly State of Kuwait on the loss of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. May […]

