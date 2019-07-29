Home › Baghdad Post › US spy chief Coats to step down in coming days: NYT

US spy chief Coats to step down in coming days: NYT

2019/07/29 | 10:40







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who has clashed with US President Donald Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea, is expected to step down in the coming days, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.Trump is seriously considering tapping US Representative John Ratcliffe, a fellow Republican, to replace Coats in the job, a source told Reuters.