KRI’s PM extends condolences on Kuwait's Amir passing
2023-12-16 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Masrour Barzani, offered his condolences on Saturday for the passing of Kuwait's Amir, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Barzani posted on X, "With deep sadness, we received the news of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait."
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the esteemed Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait, praying that the Almighty grants the departed abundant mercy, a place in His vast heavens, and bestows patience and solace upon everyone."
Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan announced the passing of the country's Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86.