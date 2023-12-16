Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › KRI’s PM extends condolences on Kuwait's Amir passing

KRI’s PM extends condolences on Kuwait's Amir passing

KRIs PM extends condolences on Kuwaits Amir passing
KRI’s PM extends condolences on Kuwait's Amir passing
2023-12-16 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Masrour Barzani, offered his condolences on Saturday for the passing of Kuwait's Amir, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Barzani posted on X, "With deep sadness, we received the news of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the esteemed Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait, praying that the Almighty grants the departed abundant mercy, a place in His vast heavens, and bestows patience and solace upon everyone."

Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan announced the passing of the country's Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links