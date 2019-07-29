Home › Iraq News › The Egocentric, Biased and Greedy Rulers of Iraqi Kurdistan

The Egocentric, Biased and Greedy Rulers of Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/07/29 | 12:25



Abdul-Qahar Mustafa | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



In a country where all decisions are made or controlled only by a group of rich men who came together in the form of a political party, people have very little say in the actions and decisions of government.



These rich privileged families, who have a support base from people and receive special education in special universities, usually enter the three branches of the government. Their financial and social capital gives heavy influence in elections, economic and political decision making, allowing them to move toward attaining desired outcomes regardless of the will of people.























Many Kurdish people including me believe that only a small, powerful group of people exclusively control wealth and political power in Iraqi Kurdistan and are superior to the rest of people in terms of power, decision making, social status, or qualities of life.



These powerful, rich groups and families which we call them political parties do not take the rest of people from lower class as important as they are no matter how intelligent, hard working and devoting they are for the Kurdistan. They are on meeting and missions every off and on. They show up on TV almost every single day. They speak carefully and cleverly with the aim to make themselves come off as all patriotic, honest and trustworthy. They never talk about their bank account balance and how much money and properties they have. They often hide their real agenda and intention from public. They never talk about their secret meetings they hold behind closed doors, nether they tell people the whole truth and what they really have talked about when they meet missions and diplomats from abroad.



They ignore the suggestions and solutions of poor when offered to solve a problem of the nation or they take credit for it. They mostly accept proposals from rich people from the same class, same political parties, same business partners and give credit to them. It means they only accept one another, understand one another, sit together, marry one another, tend to work and to think, together and make decisions regardless what the rest of people think or say.



In addition, of controlling the key institutions in the country, their opinions and actions influence the decisions of the policymakers because they have big businesses and banks that give them upper hand to spend huge amount of money on media, propaganda, TV channels, newspapers, radios to brainwash and mislead people to their own favor and fund their election campaigns. You can see propaganda and manipulative advertisement of these rich political people hanging everywhere during the time of elections. They are on every billboard, on every TV program, Radio, Internet, newspapers, magazines and so on.



Furthermore, children of these political rich men, have the best quality of life, possessing anything they dream of be it food, clothing, houses, cars, mobile phones, computers etc.They attend most important schools and universities. They go to highly exclusive places, like hotels, restaurants that no poor people is allowed or can afford to get close to it much less to enter the place.



They put the poor down, ridicule and mock them when he/she stands up against their illegitimate interests and big egos. As a matter of fact there have been cases where children of these rich men not only have mocked and ridiculed poor everywhere, but also denied them human rights, work, a decent life, and jailed, beat and even killed the poor. This usually happens when the poor have something good to say or when he exposed the dirty secrets and crimes of these rich men mob.



When these rich families reach the power of government all of them, men/women and their children get best jobs and are paid massive salaries on time, and on top of that they award themselves huge bonuses. The bosses do not do the hard work; neither do produce the most important goods and services.They pick up their loyalists for the work posts. And then they control people, work places, and only give orders. And whenever you bring up this debate and discussion of the gap between rich and poor, usually these rich people say that they have worked very hard for their money, and poor should do the same so that to become rich, as if they have worked days and nights on building up pyramids of Egypt for collecting all that money.



By contrast, poor have been struggling to make both end meet. How can one have enough money to cover up all important expanses of the life such as a house, proper food, clothing, paying bills when they have no job at all or have an odd job below his/her skills and talents, having low income of around 300 thousand dinars per month? How is it possible for such a person to have a family and children living with such a low income? Clearly the opportunity of working or having a reasonable income or becoming rich is politicized and monopolized by only a group of people who are superior and hold power and wealth in Kurdistan.



For example, I have high school diploma from Canada. I speak, read and write in English language fluently. I also have computer skills. I have applied to more than 100 places starts from NGOs, oil companies, security services, private English language schools, hotels, shopping centers, to work as a language interpreter, receptionist or a security guard, but no one has given me a job yet. While there have been people who are not in need of money and work as much as I do, nether can speak English as fluent as I do, or have as much as social knowledge as I do, yet they are favored over me and are given jobs with no difficulty. And the reason is because these kinds of people have been members of a political party or have a powerful, influential person in the government who connect them to employers make special referrals for them to get jobs.



I have evidence that special government referrals from places like KDP [Kurdistan Democratic Party] offices in the province of Duhok, have gotten many unqualified people jobs not only at private and public sector, but also at humanitarian (NGO) and oil companies the province of Duhok.



I feel that I have been facing work discrimination on top of the human right abuse I have gone through before. I do not have special referrals coming from those who work for government, nether belong to any political party in Kurdistan. Why is that there is always jobs and full salaries available for some people but not available for weak poor people ? As far as justice and ethics concerns, the needs of human beings such as food, shelter, clothing, healthcare and work, come before any other projects to spend money on. How could unity and equality be possible among all people from Kurdistan when there is discrimination, class division and a huge gap between rich and poor?



All people of Kurdistan have suffered over the cause of Kurdistan one way or another. Every individual have paid a price for Kurdistan in one way or the other. It is true that some of them have paid more price than the rest or might have longer history of serving people, or might have made more sacrifices and have given away more lives, but it should definitely not give them a special right to always be superior or deny the rest of people of rights, privileges and all other blessings of Kurdistan.



If we are all brothers and want to be united in Kurdistan, than we should be treated equally, or do some of us have to fatten themselves with the wealth, fame, name, power, and some other people live on over drafts and debts or panhandle in the streets ?



Kurdistan regional government (KRG) authorities should treat everybody equally regardless of social status, money and power. They should create job opportunities for people equally regardless of political parties affiliation and tribal blood lines. They should also provide more of social assistance programs for poor and low classes, so do provide subsided housing for poor people, unemployment benefits, unemployment support work programs, support for poor children and families and more support for disabled people in Kurdistan.



Political parties are not supposed to be a platform of discrimination, corruption, monopoly or institutions for releasing unconstitutional orders to MP or become secret gang clubs that are formed on the line of blood, kinship, tribal background, language, religion, business etc. They are rather supposed to be institutions to produce skillful members with right qualifications and democratic beliefs in order to manage and administrate the affairs of the nation in the best possible way when they are elected to power. Other than that they are considered as greedy selfish businessmen who care only for money, power, fame and name.



The goal and path of all political parties of Kurdistan should be one which is to do their best to build up a Kurdistan that is democratic, run by rule of law, safe, stable, developed, prosperous and free from oppression, discrimination, injustice, inequality, and poverty and free from all form of human right abuse.



Abdul-Qahar Mustafa is a graduate student from Saint Louis high school in Canada. He is advocate of justice, democracy and human rights. He currently lives in Sarsang/Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan. Mustafa is a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



