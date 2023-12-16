IHEC says local election in Diyala is a success with high voter turnout

2023-12-16 20:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The special election for provincial councils in

Diyala saw a turnout of 78% on Saturday, Diyala's office of Iraq's Independent

High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported on Saturday.

The commission's media director, Salam Mahdi, said that

45,420 people had participated in the special election, out of a total of

57,404 eligible voters.

Mahdi said that the election proceeded smoothly and without

any major security complications. He added that the final results of the

election will be announced after the general election, which will be held on

Sunday.

He said that 7,404 members of the security forces and

al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) had cast their ballots in

143 polling stations at 44 centers.

IHEC spokesperson, Jumana al-Ghalai, told Shafaq News Agency

that special election for provincial councils in Iraq, which is open to members

of the security forces, displaced people, and prisoners, saw a turnout of 38%

at noon Saturday. She said that the final turnout will be announced in a press

conference in the next few hours.

After years of delay, federal Iraq is finally set to hold

local elections. These elections will pick new members for the provincial (or

governorate) councils, who in turn will select governors and form local

governments. It has been more than ten years since these elections were last

held on April 20, 2013.

Much has changed in national and local politics since then,

making these polls significant in terms of assessing party standings. In fact,

three parliamentary elections have taken place since the last provincial vote.

The councils were dissolved in October 2019, so local politics are completely

out of sync with the national scene.

Some parties did not exist in 2013 but have gained great

power over the last few years. Other parties were powerful in 2013, but have

almost been wiped out in the intervening years. Added to this, governors have

held power with almost no oversight since late 2019, making these elections

absolutely necessary for reforming local government.

Official data showed that 16,158,788 registered voters

across the fifteen federal governorates will participate in this election

cycle, according to the final electoral roll managed by IHEC, the body tasked

with conducting elections in Iraq. In the Kurdistan region, 3,641,566 citizens

are eligible to vote.Several million adult citizens have failed to update their

biometric information, mainly due to apathy, and will not be able to vote.

Voting will take place at 38,040 centers. A total of 6,022

candidates are running, the vast majority of them under the banner of one of 68

parties, coalitions, and electoral alliances approved by IHEC. There are 275

governorate council seats available, with only ten additional quota seats

reserved for minorities.