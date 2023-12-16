Security forces vote in high numbers in three Iraqi provinces

2023-12-16 21:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Security forces in the Iraqi provinces (or governorates) of Dhi Qar, Wasit, and Diyala voted in high numbers on Saturday, with turnout ranging from 72% to 77%.

In Dhi Qar, 21,000 security personnel cast ballots, representing 72% of the eligible force. In Wasit, 15,000 security personnel voted, or 74% of the eligible force. And in Diyala, 13,000 security personnel voted, or 77% of the eligible force.

No security incidents were reported at any of the polling stations in the three provinces. After the polls closed, the security personnel began a manual count and recount of the ballots to ensure accuracy.

After years of delay, federal Iraq is finally set to hold local elections on Monday, December 18, with special polls for security forces, internally displaced persons, inpatients, and inmates held today, Saturday. These elections will pick new members for the provincial (or governorate) councils, who in turn will select governors and form local governments. It has been more than ten years since these elections were last held on April 20, 2013.

Much has changed in national and local politics since then, making these polls significant in terms of assessing party standings. In fact, three parliamentary elections have taken place since the last provincial vote. The councils were dissolved in October 2019, so local politics are completely out of sync with the national scene.

Some parties did not exist in 2013 but have gained great power over the last few years. Other parties were powerful in 2013, but have almost been wiped out in the intervening years. Added to this, governors have held power with almost no oversight since late 2019, making these elections absolutely necessary for reforming local government.

Official data showed that 16,158,788 registered voters across the fifteen federal governorates will participate in this election cycle, according to the final electoral roll managed by IHEC, the body tasked with conducting elections in Iraq. In the Kurdistan region, 3,641,566 citizens are eligible to vote. Several million adult citizens have failed to update their biometric information, mainly due to apathy, and will not be able to vote.

Voting will take place at 38,040 centers. A total of 6,022 candidates are running, the vast majority of them under the banner of one of 68 parties, coalitions, and electoral alliances approved by IHEC. There are 275 governorate council seats available, with only ten additional quota seats reserved for minorities.