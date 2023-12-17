"Islamic Resistance" strikes two US bases in Syria
2023-12-17 08:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced, during Saturday night to Sunday, the targeting of two US bases in Syria.
A statement by the "Resistance" mentioned that its fighters targeted, with drones, Al-Omar and Konico fields in the Syrian depth, "achieving direct hits".
This targeting comes hours after the declaration by the "Resistance" of targeting the al-Malikiyah American base in the northeast of Al-Hasakah province in Syria.