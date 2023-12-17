President Barzani on Kurdish Flag day: under this flag we collectively struggled

2023-12-17 11:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his congratulations on the occasion of Kurdistan Flag Day, describing this day as "great and blessed."

President Barzani reshared a video clip on his X-account, where he previously spoke about this occasion at an event, in which he remarked that "under this flag, Kurdistan and the Kurds collectively struggled for one goal, which is to attain the rights of the Kurdish people."

The people of Kurdistan celebrate "Kurdish Flag Day" on the 17th of December each year as a national and ethnic occasion. Various events are organized, and the Kurdish flag is raised in all government circles and institutions, attended by officials, social, artistic, and political figures.

The official raising of the Kurdish flag occurred 78 years ago, specifically in 1945, above the Mahabad Municipality building in Iranian Kurdistan.

After 57 years, the Kurdistan Regional Parliament chose the 17th of December as Kurdish Flag Day according to Resolution (26) of 1999. Different and diverse events are held in the region's schools on this day, honoring the flag by wearing the official Kurdish attire within official circles and institutions.