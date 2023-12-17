Dollar drops in Baghdad, remains the same in Erbil

2023-12-17 11:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The US dollar saw a decrease in value compared to the Iraqi dinar on Sunday in Baghdad markets, while remaining stable in Erbil.

The dollar rates decreased as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, reaching 155,750 dinars for 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 155,900 dinars for the same amount, according to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices at local exchange stores in Baghdad remained steady, with the selling rate at 156,750 dinars, while the buying rate stood at 154,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.