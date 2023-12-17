Basra crude dropped by $6.39 in November, OPEC says

2023-12-17 12:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / According to the monthly report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the average price of Basra crude oil decreased by $6.39 during the month of November.

OPEC stated that "the average price of Basra crude during November was $83.80, indicating a decline from $90.19 in October."

Moreover, the report highlighted that the average prices of Basra crude decreased by $7.76, or 9.1%, from August to September.

"The average price of Basra crude oil for the previous year, 2022, stood at $105.66", it added.