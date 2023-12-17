Japan retains top billing as Iraq juggles rising external debt

2023-12-17 14:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's external debt burden continues to climb as it grapples with the aftermath of war and conflict, reaching $22.6 billion by the end of 2022, data from the World Bank revealed.

This figure marks a steady increase from $20.5 billion in 2021.

Among Iraq's creditors, Japan remains the top player, holding a 27% share of the total debt.

"Other countries", a broad category encompassing numerous lenders, account for 19% of the debt, followed closely by the World Bank at 18%. Notably, Iraq owes 21% to "other lenders," a category likely including private banks and financial institutions.

The United States, a key partner in Iraq's reconstruction efforts, occupies a relatively modest position, holding just 7% of the total debt. International bondholders and France follow with 6% and 5% shares, respectively, while the International Development Association, a World Bank affiliate focused on poverty reduction, holds the smallest portion at 1%.