Iraqi security personnel cast their votes in provincial elections

2023-12-17 16:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Security forces in Iraq voted on Saturday in 15 of the country’s 18 governorates before the provincial elections take place on Monday. Security personnel and policemen headed to polling centers at 7 a.m. to cast their votes in all Iraqi governorates except in three governorates that belong to the Kurdistan region of […]

