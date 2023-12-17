Turkish aircraft target PKK-affiliated sites in KRI

2023-12-17 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A military source reported on Sunday that Turkish aircraft conducted several airstrikes on sites affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in villages atop Mount Matin overlooking the Amediyah district in northern Duhok within the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the bombing targeted the village of Sikri twice, in addition to the villages of Kohraz and Blafa, all within Amediyah."