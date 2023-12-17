Baghdad studies budget amendments to resume Kurdistan’s oil exports

Iraq News Now

2023-12-17 19:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government is researching ways to restructure its budget to reimburse foreign companies managing oil fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, hoping to bring oil from the semi-autonomous area back online. In a statement to Bloomberg, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, explained that the government is discussing the […]

