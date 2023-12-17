Washington to provide Iraqi forces, Peshmerga with air defense systems

2023-12-17 21:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Congress and Senate approved a bill this week allowing Washington to provide Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga forces with air defense systems. The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) mentioned that the US Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of State, shall develop an action plan to equip […]

