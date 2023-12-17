How will surveillance cameras be distributed over electoral offices?

2023-12-17 21:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A reliable source from Dhi Qar Governorate disclosed on Sunday the number of surveillance cameras set to monitor the general voting process in the upcoming local council elections.

According to the source, there will be 2,229 polling stations opening tomorrow, Monday, for the local elections across 452 electoral centers in Dhi Qar, noting that these stations will be under surveillance through 4,458 specially installed cameras.

The source further added that the surveillance cameras' results will be handed over in the form of external storage drives to designated officials within each electoral office in the governorate center.

Clarifying the process, the source stated, "Unless the electronic results are announced within 6 hours after the electoral process concludes, they will be disregarded. The manually counted and sorted results will then serve as the official means of determining the outcome and will be relied upon."