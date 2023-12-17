2023-12-17 23:00:34 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, offered condolences for the death of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in a visit to Kuwait on Sunday. During his visit to neighboring Kuwait, Al-Sudani was accompanied by a governmental and parliamentary delegation, according to a statement issued by the Prime […]

The post Iraqi PM visits Kuwait to offer condolences for the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah appeared first on Iraqi News.