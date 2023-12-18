2023-12-18 02:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The representative of the European Union (EU) confirmed on Saturday that the Iraqi government has made significant progress in combating corruption. The EU representative, during his meeting with the head of the Federal Commission of Integrity (COI), Haider Hanoun, commended the Iraqi government’s approach to combating corruption, indicating that European companies have […]

The post Iraq achieves significant progress in combating corruption appeared first on Iraqi News.